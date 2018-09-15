Identity of Kangaroo Point body revealed

POLICE have confirmed the identity of a body found in a bag at Kangaroo Point in Brisbane as that of a woman who was reported missing in November, 2017.

The grisly discovery was made near the area's iconic cliff face earlier this month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warren Gibbs confirmed the identity of the body as that of Constance Watcho, 37, who was last seen on November 27 last year and was reported missing by her brother in March.

Constance Watcho went missing on November 27, 2017.



Police have now executed a crime scene search warrant at a Lower River Tce unit near where the bag of bones was found.

It was the last known address of Ms Watcho.

Det Snr Sgt Gibbs said homicide investigators were now involved with forensic police expected to painstakingly comb through 'every item in that unit' over the coming days.

He said unusual dental and medical records were used to identify Ms Watcho and it was 'entirely possible' the bag of bones had been dumped at the Kangaroo Point location for nearly 12 months.

Ms Watcho's family is said to be "distraught" at the news of the discovery.

The area is popular with drone enthusiasts and police have asked for any footage taken over the last year.

"It's a high fly area for drones so anyone who may have drone footage from the past 12 months, police would be very interested in seeing it," said Det Snr Sgt Gibbs.

A neighbour said the apartment complex where Ms Watcho was last living was "no stranger to violence" thanks to a combination of drug use and mental health issues.

Police said nobody had been taken into custody.

Ms Watcho was last seen at Suncorp's Greenslopes branch on November 27 and Det Snr Sgt Gibbs confirmed there was 'no signs of life' past that date.

In March, police launched a third appeal for her whereabouts, saying they held grave fears for the 37-year-old.

Adding to the mystery is the complete lack of sightings or any information about Ms Watcho who is well known in the West End and Kangaroo Point areas.

Detectives at the time had not ruled out foul play but said there was no specific information pointing to anything suspicious.

"We're keeping an open mind about her disappearance but it is quite concerning that after four months we have no sightings for her," Detective Snr Sgt Rod Wats said.

"There is nothing on any of the CCTV around this area which is quite unusual. Constance is known in the area and she hasn't been seen by any of her friends or associates since late November."