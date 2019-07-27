Menu
Rhyce Shaw (centre) belts out the club song after North Melbourne's win over Richmond Tigers at Marvel Stadium on May 31. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP
AFL

Kangaroos caretaker coach Rhyce Shaw set for three-year deal

by Fox Sports staff writers
27th Jul 2019 1:47 PM

NORTH Melbourne caretaker coach Rhyce Shaw is reportedly set to be unveiled as the Kangaroos' next senior coach in the coming weeks.

Veteran journalist Caroline Wilson has reported on 3AW that Shaw interviewed for the job this week and will sign a three-year deal at Arden Street.

Shaw has led North Melbourne to four wins from seven games since taking over from Brad Scott after round 10.

"My understanding is Rhyce Shaw is on the verge of signing a three-year deal to become the senior coach of North Melbourne," Wilson said on 3AW on Saturday.

"This is a massive story from where the North Melbourne Football Club was in May.

"I think the agreement is two years with an option for a third.

"I hope the fact he's going to come a little bit cheaper than Brad Scott and a lot cheaper than John Longmire means they're going to bolster the support around him in the football department.

"This review they talked about doing has clearly not been a review at all. One of the positions have been filled and I think we'll hear about the (appointment) in the next few weeks."

afl brad scott caroline wilson john longmire north melbourne kangaroos rhyce shaw
News Corp Australia

