Kangaroos' Tassie native turns it on in Hobart

North Melbourne's Jack Ziebell marks in front of the Giants' Heath Shaw in Hobart on Saturday. ROB BLAKERS

A FIVE-goal third term from Ben Brown inspired North Melbourne to a 43-point win over an understrength Greater Western Sydney in Hobart on Saturday.

Kept scoreless in the first half, Brown starred in the "premiership quarter" as the Kangaroos powered home to a 17.10 (112) to 9.15 (69) victory.

The Tasmanian native, who extended his lead in the race for the Coleman Medal, was supported by a four-goal haul from veteran Jarrad Waite.

In a match that swung towards whoever had the breeze, North Melbourne opened up a 33-point lead heading into the last quarter.

The Giants had the wind behind them in the final term at Blundstone Arena but couldn't track the Roos down.

The win backs up the Kangaroos' strong showing last weekend against Richmond and strengthens their top-eight claims.

They were stronger in the clearances, and Shaun Higgins finished with a game-high 28 touches.

Waite, a last-minute inclusion after overcoming a corked hip, was in the thick of the action early.

He kicked three goals in the opening quarter, giving the Roos a 34-11 lead at the first break.

The Giants grabbed the momentum in the second quarter, kicking four straight goals and hitting the lead midway through the term.

Mason Wood nabbed a goal with his first touch to help GWS to a 52-47 advantage at half-time.

Brown had been kept quiet by the returning Tim Mohr but put his stamp on the match with back-to-back goals to open the third quarter.

The big Roo put the exclamation mark on a dominant quarter with his fifth moments before the siren, giving the Kangaroos a 92-59 lead.

Trent Dumont landed a crucial first blow for North against the wind in the last term before the Giants fell away.

GWS again struggled to convert their chances without a host of key players, including co-captain Phil Davis, Josh Kelly and Brett Deledio.

Stephen Coniglio led the touches for GWS with 25, and Jacob Hopper was also strong.

