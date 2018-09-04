Kanye West’s new porn ‘obsession’

Kanye West, with wife Kim Kardashian, is in talks to oversee the Pornhub Awards in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

KANYE West has reportedly been in talks to serve as creative director of the first Pornhub Awards on Thursday, the New York Post is reporting.

The show - hosted by adult-film star Asa Akira - is taking place at Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, and is being streamed live on the site.

"There are some insane negotiations going on," for West to be creative director of the show a source reportedly told the New York Post.

West is a professed fan of the site.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian pictured on holiday in Miami in last month. Picture: Instagram

Last month in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, West was asked if having daughters had changed his views about women, and the rapper replied, "Nah, I still look at Pornhub."

West even divulged his favourite categories on the site. "Black is my favourite category," he said, adding, "[I watch] a lot of black on white, obviously. [It mirrors] my own reality."

And when Kimmel told him it wasn't necessary to come that clean, West said, "I mean, what's the point of being Kanye West if you can't?"

Kanye West said having daughters of his own (Chicago West, not pictured), had not dimmed his porn habits. Picture: Instagram

After the interview with Kimmel posted online, Pornhub gifted West a free lifetime premium membership, plus he was even reportedly offered complete creative control to direct a scene in an adult film.

Now it seems the relationship between the star and the XXX site could be deepening.

The upcoming Pornhub show, seemingly the only awards these days that's also being shown in "virtual reality," includes such categories as top MILF performer.

Kim Kardashian is nominated as “celebrity of the year” at the Pornhub Awards. Picture: Getty Images

There is even a more mainstream "celebrity of the year" category that includes West's wife, Kim Kardashian, as a nominee, plus his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, along with Cardi B, Justin Bieber and a YouTube star called Lena the Plug.

The site says it pulls in 81 million visitors per day. Winners are decided by the viewing habits of users.

The New York Post said representatives for West and Pornhub did not comment.

Kanye West is never far from the headlines. Picture: Getty Images

