First ever photos inside Kim and Kanye’s home

KANYE West has given fans a first look inside his new family home with Kim Kardashian after vowing to never let the TV cameras in.

The rapper, 40, shared a snap of what appeared to be a grand white arched hallway in their recently-completed $79 million mansion, The Sun reports.

Alongside a picture posted to Twitter, the star made reference to the film Get Out, writing: "do this look like the sunken place (sic)."

kanye west

He then shared two more pictures of his new home, including of a dining room featuring a stone table surrounded by white chairs, and another austere-looking hallway.

do this look like the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 25 April 2018

As the 'favourites' and 'retweets' racked up, his 37-year-old wife joked that he was publicly showing off their new home, despite having banned cameras from her reality show.

Kim jokingly replied to his tweet: "Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? 🤔😂 https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 25 April 2018

It comes after her husband, whom she married in 2014, vowed to never again appear in Keeping Up With The Kardashians after a series of brief appearances.

In 2013, Kanye told the New York Times in an interview: "You know, the amount of backlash I got from it is when I decided to not be on the show anymore.

"And it's not that I have an issue with the show; I just have an issue with the amount of backlash that I get. Because I just see like, an amazing person that I'm in love with that I want to help."

Kim and Kanye are pictured with their children Saint, Chicago & North. Picture: Twitter

Around the same time it was reported by radaronline.com that the rapper had been told by his management not to feature in the show because it will make him "look cheap".

A source told the site: "He has made several brief appearances on the Kardashian reality shows, but wants nothing to do with future filming. Kanye's team believes it's bad for his image and brand to appear on a reality show because it makes him look cheap."

It comes as The Sun exclusively revealed the couple, who share children North, 4, Saint, 2, and baby Chicago, were in a rush to get the renovations on their $79 million completed in time for their third child who arrived in January.

The couple bought the house in Hidden Hills, California, back in August 2014 from Lisa Marie Presley - but have never lived in it until now.

"The Hidden Hills house has turned into the most ridiculous project - and it's cost so much," a Kardashian insider told The Sun.

"The renovation and design of the Hidden Hills was Kanye's big showpiece project - he wanted it to be another one of his masterpieces, but three years on Kim has put her foot down and given a one month deadline to the interior design team as she wants to start 2018 living in the house as a new family."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.