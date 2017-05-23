25°
Sport

Kapeen double as Magpies welcome back NRL veteran

Bill North | 23rd May 2017 5:00 AM
GLIMMER OF HOPE: Two solo tries from winger Eathan Kapeen gave Lower Clarence Magpies an early lead in their NRRRL encounter with Cudgen Hornets.
GLIMMER OF HOPE: Two solo tries from winger Eathan Kapeen gave Lower Clarence Magpies an early lead in their NRRRL encounter with Cudgen Hornets. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NRRRL: A first half double to rookie winger Eathan Kapeen and a veteran's black and white return highlighted an otherwise forgettable outing for Lower Clarence Magpies in round six of the NRRRL.

After making the long road trip to Cudgen on Sunday, the Magpies delivered moments of brilliance early in the match, to lead the Hornets 12-4 on the back of Kapeen's two solo efforts, including a 70m intercept try.

But in something of a recurring theme, having given the travelling fans a glimmer of hope the Magpies let the floodgates open at the back end of each half, eventually going down 58-18.

"Eathan's been going good in his first year of first grade," veteran Magpies front rower Ryan Binge said. "But it was the same old story. We get away to a good start then let it go.

"We're right in the games all the time and then all of a sudden the game gets away from us and we get 30 points put on."

Binge scored the third Magpies try when he carried several Hornets defenders with him over the line during the second half.

He welcomed the presence of another big man in the middle of the ruck - with 198cm giant Daine Laurie returning to the Lower Clarence after cutting ties with South Grafton Rebels. The 32-year-old former Wests Tiger started beside Binge in the front row.

"Daine Laurie is back playing with us and had his first game on the weekend," Binge said. "His experience in the middle will be good.

"It's starting to look positive, we just go missing in the second half a bit. It's a confidence thing, we just need to get that first win."

In Reserve Grade the Magpies went down 52-nil to a well organised Cudgen side.

Next Sunday Lower Clarence host second placed Evans Head. Bombers at Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex.

CUDGEN HORNETS 58 defeated LOWER CLARENCE MAGPIES 18 (Eathan Kapeen 2, Ryan Binge tries; Jesse Breckenridge 3 goals).

Reader poll

Will Lower Clarence Magpies reach the NRRRL finals in 2017?

  • View Results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league lower clarence magpies nrrrl

Lollback rides emotion to net hat-trick in honour of dad

Lollback rides emotion to net hat-trick in honour of dad

17-YEAR-OLD Brayden Lollback showed courage beyond his years to stand tall for City Bears in Grafton Premier League Hockey.

Council's problems don't stem from inefficiency: Mayor

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons.

Community wants more services than we can afford

Kapeen double as Magpies welcome back NRL veteran

GLIMMER OF HOPE: Two solo tries from winger Eathan Kapeen gave Lower Clarence Magpies an early lead in their NRRRL encounter with Cudgen Hornets.

Another tough road trip for Lower Clarence

TAFE graduates out-perform university peers

Students studying the Civil Construction course at the TAFE's Trenayr Campus.

Vocational education better for employment prospects, starting wage

Local Partners

Council's problems don't stem from inefficiency: Mayor

"WE'VE been living beyond our means since the councils of the Clarence Valley were amalgamated in 2004."

A Touch of Realism at Yamba Museum

Paul Bennett with 'Misty Mornings' and 'One Owner'.

Oils and Acrylics on display

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Criterion Theatre's new call to arms

Meg Lucas as Raina and Wesley Chegwidden as Captain Bluntschli in the Criterion production of Arms and the Man.

Life member returns to direct charming comedy

Massive weekend of live music coming up at Pacific

Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.

Hip-hop tonight and electro tomorrow at Yamba venue

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

ONE man’s boner has sprung up during two separate dinner parties, becoming the central conversation piece and destroying several relationships.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

Rachael's journey on The Voice comes to an end

KNOCKED OUT: Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.

Grafton's Rachael Noakes plans to build on momentum of new exposure

Rachael's music dream lives on after The Voice exit

Rachael Noakes performs during her knockout round on The Voice.

GRAFTON singer performs Justin Bieber hit in knockout round.

Cher, 71, and Celine Dion wow world at Billboard Awards

“I’m 71 yesterday and I can do a five-minute plank, OK.”

Judah's return to The Voice stage is a knockout

Judah Kelly performs during his knockout round on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND singer nails Adele hit.

Prince Street Commercial

1/12 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

Commercial Located in the business sector of Prince Street and part of a ... AUCTION

Located in the business sector of Prince Street and part of a four unit strata building, this bottom floor 76 square meter property is available for sale. The...

Prime Westlawn Location - It must be Sold

295 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $345,000

Our vendor's instructions are clear - 295 North Street will be sold. Presenting a low maintenance lifestyle in a sought after Westlawn address just moments to...

Your Own Oasis 25 Minutes to Town

427 Middle Creek Road, Kangaroo Creek 2460

House 1 1 SALE

Positioned at the end of a quiet country road, this stunning property of 156 acres is perfect for those who are in search of privacy and tranquillity. Versatile in...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Owner Liquidating Investment

3 Roderick Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $370,000

An incredible opportunity to acquire your home in Maclean for families and the prudent investors. This attractive split level design home suited to the side...

Neat As A Pin &amp; Perfect Location

5 Parklands Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 3 2 2 $465,000

Located within the very desirable Gulmarrad area between the Clarence River town of Maclean and our beautiful coastline with its pristine beaches such as Brooms...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

FEDERATION CHARM, MULTIPLE LIVING SPACES AND A HUGE BLOCK

45 Wharf Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 PRICE CHANGE...

THIS charming federation home has many a story to tell and we are hoping you could be the next chapter. Boasting high ceilings and living areas upstairs and down ...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!