Kapeen double as Magpies welcome back NRL veteran

GLIMMER OF HOPE: Two solo tries from winger Eathan Kapeen gave Lower Clarence Magpies an early lead in their NRRRL encounter with Cudgen Hornets.

NRRRL: A first half double to rookie winger Eathan Kapeen and a veteran's black and white return highlighted an otherwise forgettable outing for Lower Clarence Magpies in round six of the NRRRL.

After making the long road trip to Cudgen on Sunday, the Magpies delivered moments of brilliance early in the match, to lead the Hornets 12-4 on the back of Kapeen's two solo efforts, including a 70m intercept try.

But in something of a recurring theme, having given the travelling fans a glimmer of hope the Magpies let the floodgates open at the back end of each half, eventually going down 58-18.

"Eathan's been going good in his first year of first grade," veteran Magpies front rower Ryan Binge said. "But it was the same old story. We get away to a good start then let it go.

"We're right in the games all the time and then all of a sudden the game gets away from us and we get 30 points put on."

Binge scored the third Magpies try when he carried several Hornets defenders with him over the line during the second half.

He welcomed the presence of another big man in the middle of the ruck - with 198cm giant Daine Laurie returning to the Lower Clarence after cutting ties with South Grafton Rebels. The 32-year-old former Wests Tiger started beside Binge in the front row.

"Daine Laurie is back playing with us and had his first game on the weekend," Binge said. "His experience in the middle will be good.

"It's starting to look positive, we just go missing in the second half a bit. It's a confidence thing, we just need to get that first win."

In Reserve Grade the Magpies went down 52-nil to a well organised Cudgen side.

Next Sunday Lower Clarence host second placed Evans Head. Bombers at Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex.

CUDGEN HORNETS 58 defeated LOWER CLARENCE MAGPIES 18 (Eathan Kapeen 2, Ryan Binge tries; Jesse Breckenridge 3 goals).