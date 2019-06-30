Karl returns to spotlight at Logies

He was sensationally dumped from the Today Show at the end of last year.

But Karl Stefanovic has made his return to prime time TV at tonight's 61st annual TV Week Logie awards on the Gold Coast.

The 44-year-old former Gold Logie winner, who picked up the top gong in 2011, is attending TV's night of nights for the first time since he was let go as co-host of the Channel 9 breakfast show.

Karl Stefanovic (centre) is seen on the red carpet at the 2019 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Sunday, June 30, 2019. DARREN ENGLAND/AAP

For the first time in years, Stefanovic won't have to back up in the wee hours of the morning to go on air, where he's had many hilarious moments attempting to host the show while battling a dusty headache.

Stefanovic, who split from his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn in 2016, is attending the awards night at The Star without his shoe designer wife Jasmine Stefanovic (formerly Yarbrough), who is currently in Europe working on her fashion business, Mara & Mine.

The pair married in a luxurious wedding ceremony in Mexico in December last year just before the massive shake-up today that ended with Stefanovic, his brother Peter Stefanovic and Peter's wife, Sylvia Jeffreys, all departing the show.

The Stefanovic's made their Logies debut as a couple at last year's awards night, which was also held at The Star.

Stefanovic was embraced by his former Today colleague Richard Wilkins as he arrived on the red carpet, as well as fellow Channel 9 star Scott Cam.

Karl and Jasmine at last year’s Logies.

Stefanovic will return to Channel 9 later this year with his show This Time Next Year, however the network is yet to release an air date.

The red carpet arrivals show (hosted by Sylvia Jeffreys, Leila McKinnon and David Campbell) will air on Channel 9 at 7pm with the live broadcast of TV's night of nights kicking off at 7.30pm.