‘I’m sick of it’: Karl unleashes rant

AFTER a petition was launched to change a road rule that outrages drivers across Australia, Today host Karl Stefanovic has backed cyclists.

The Today host unleashed a tirade which was aimed at a surprisingly large number of Australians who are deeply concerned about a road rule they see as creating "safety hazards".

It comes as the seemingly endless war between Australian cyclists and motorists reached new heights in recent days.

A Change.org petition, started by Drivers For Registration of Cyclists and calling for all Australian cyclists to be made to ride in a single file, has now gathered more than 87,000 signatures.

The petition calls for cyclists to be required to ride in a single line at all times. Picture: Drivers for registration of cyclists/Facebook

The current law that allows them to ride two across and, judging from this morning's rant, Stefanovic seems to back it staying that way.

And the 43-year-old had some harsh words for those who signed the petition.

"I don't understand why they (motorists) are so angry," he began. "Cyclists are doing their own thing, they are great for the environment - making their own way to a place.

"It is up to drivers to be patient. Drivers are the ones losing their heads here. I think cyclists are the people unfortunately bearing the brunt. Look at them, no dramas."

Cyclists are currently permitted to ride alongside one other rider, so long as they are travelling within 1.5m of each other.

A petition is calling for state governments across Australia to ban the practice of allowing cyclist to ride two abreast, saying it can be dangerous for motorists. Picture: Nicole Garmston.

However, Drivers For Registration of Cyclists claims that the rule creates a hazard, particularly in conjunction with the new rule requiring NSW motorists to leave minimum gaps when passing cyclists.

Stefanovic, however, disagreed and doubled down on his attack on impatient drivers.

"I know what you are saying, single file, doesn't work," he said. "A cyclist has every right to go around another cyclist.

"I am actually sick of the war between drivers and cyclists. Cyclists don't do anything wrong. They are fine out there on the roads and doing their bit, trying to be fit, healthy, good for the environment.

"It is drivers out there. It is drivers out there who are impatient and who are running and endangering cyclist's lives. I am sick of it."

"Sorry, just too many cyclists injured."