Karl breaks silence over pregnancy rumours

KARL Stefanovic has shut down suggestions he's set to become a father for a fourth time.

Addressing ongoing speculation girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough is expecting, the Today breakfast TV host told Confidential: "She's definitely not pregnant."

Rumours have swirled about a possible pregnancy since the couple held a commitment ceremony in Sydney's Palm Beach in March.

This week a story in New Idea, sparked fresh whispers that the pair were expecting their first child.

"One hundred per cent no, she's not pregnant," Stefanovic said. "We are all good. We are working hard. We're keeping under the radar and this is going to be a great night."

The couple stepped out together to support The Sydney Children's Hospital's annual Gold Dinner fundraiser on the wharf at Walshe Bay.

Stefanovic, 43, has three children to ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn. Yarbrough, 32 started dating Stefanovic in 2017.

Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic at their commitment ceremony



While Stefanovic will next week fly to the UK to cover the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Yarbrough is set to host her first fashion show for her label Mara and Mine as part of Fashion Week.

"It's been an amazing year," she said of the labels success and opening her first store. "It's rally exciting."

Stefanovic and his brother Peter spent several weeks in recovery mode, after an Uber driver released intimate details about a conversation the pair had about colleagues, bosses and shows on the Nine Network.

TV personality Karl Stefanovic and his ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn in 2011.

According to the Uber driver, who did an exclusive interview with New Idea, Stefanovic vented his frustration at new Today co-host Gardner, who he accused of "sitting on the fence" and not having enough opinions.

The driver also claimed Karl became angry as he declared that she needed to "step up" if she "wanted to stay on the show."