Karl Stefanovic reveals bizarre naked dream

Even when he is asleep, it seems Karl Stefanovic is worried about his public image.

In an awkward interview with dream analyst Jane Teresa Anderson on the Today show this morning, the polarising TV host revealed that last night he dreamt about flying and also "that I was naked out in public".

Karl Stefanovic with Today co-host Allison Langdon talking about his naked dream.

"When you dream about being naked in public, it is often about your fears that your public image is slipping," Anderson told viewers. "It is like, 'oh my goodness, everyone is going to see the real me."

To that, Stefanovic laughed loudly and quipped: "They've seen it".

The 45-year-old looked to be referring to shirtless beach paparazzi images taken earlier this year.

"It is about not your actual physical body Karl, it is about yourself and the way that you approach life," Anderson said. "If you look at that kind of dream, it can help you to see why do you feel that way? Why are you worried that your real self might show through."

Co-host Allison Langdon was clearly amused, declining to offer up her own dreams.

"I don't really remember them too clearly but what I do like from what Karl has said is that maybe Karl is having a few moments of self reflections at the moment, which can only be good for him."

Dream analyst Jane Teresa Anderson on Today show.

Anderson explained that a person's dreams are individual to them but that general themes can be explored. Flying in a dream, she said, represented freedom.

"It is important to always pay attention to our dreams but particularly at the moment," Anderson said. "What is happening in our dreams is our dreaming brain, our dreaming mind, is processing all our emotions and experiences to try to make sense of our world. So at a time like this when we are experiencing intense emotions, potential change, actual change, our dreams are working really hard and that is why they are so vivid and intense. If we can remember our dreams and work with them they help us to understand why we are processing our life in a way that they are and if we look really closely into our dreams we can see better ways to cope or solutions."