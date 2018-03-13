Karla wants to be one of Australia's finest

KARLA BODYCOTE'S Instagram has almost 20,000 followers commenting on her photo shoots from all around the world, but now she needs your help to become Australia's finest.

The Lower Clarence model is entered in the Maxim magazine Australia's Finest competition, and the winners are determined by popular vote at each stage.

"They pick the 15 most popular out of each group, and then just keep going down from there,” she said.

"A lot of it driven from the model's Instagram account, and there's people with everything from 1000 to 700,000 followers which is just crazy.

"It can be hard to compete against, but if people like what they see on screen that's what they can go by.”

Karla is currently third in her group, after being first for the opening days of the vote. The eventual winner receives $10,000 and a double-page spread in both the Australian and American Maxim magazine, and Ms Bodycote said it was all a good way to spread her image within the modelling world.

"I've been following Maxim covers and spreads for quite a while, and when (the competition) came around I thought even I don't win, it'll be good publicity,” she said.

"Obviously it's a mens magazine, but it's always been very tasteful.”

Karla's work has most recently been in e-commerce shooting for product websites, and she said she does a lot of beachwear style shoots, something which she could see doing well into the future.

"I'd love to travel and model full time, and just get the publicity to make it through - that's the goal,” she said.

People can vote for Karla once every day for free through Facebook, and can also choose to donate money to vote more times with all the proceeds going to Movember.

The voting for the first round closes on March 20.

You can vote for Karla at: https://au.maximsfinest.com/2018/karla-bodycote and visit her Instagram account at: https://www.instagram.com/karlabodycote