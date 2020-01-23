Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Karl’s feud with Richard Reid erupts

by Andrew Bucklow
23rd Jan 2020 10:59 AM

 

WE HAVE a new celebrity feud on our hands.

Karl Stefanovic and Richard Reid blasted each other on Kyle and Jackie O's KIIS FM breakfast show this morning in separate interviews.

Stefanovic was the first to appear on the radio show and he was asked by the hosts how he felt when Reid revealed on I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! last year that the Today star had "hair plugs".

At the time, Reid said in the jungle: "So I go into the hair room, and this guy looks up and he's kinda like balding. It was Karl Stefanovic without his spray-on hair … And then he went away and got hair plugs."

Richard Reid won I’m A Celeb last year.
Richard Reid won I’m A Celeb last year.

On radio this morning, Stefanovic called Reid, who worked on the Today show for seven years before he quit in 2015, a "tosser of the highest order".

"Richard and I have had a beautiful relationship over many years," Stefanovic said to Kyle and Jackie O. "I never really saw him in person because he was always too busy flapping about.

"When he said it (on I'm A Celeb) … I just thought, 'You're just a tosser! Richard Reid is a tosser of the highest order!'"

Not long after Stefanovic's interview ended, Kyle and Jackie O called Reid who hit back at the Today show star.

"I think it might be a little stretch that our relationship was beautiful," Reid said.

"You two don't like each other?" Kyle asked.

"I like Karl just fine," Reid replied. "I like him just fine, in small doses. I don't have a problem with Karl … not much."

 

Karl Stefanovic at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein
Karl Stefanovic at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Klein

When asked why his relationship with Stefanovic soured, Reid told the KIIS FM hosts: "Karl got a little full of himself. He started talking about himself in the third person. I just like everyone to be down to earth and accessible. He just got a little full of himself and I didn't really care for that."

Reid also had a dig at the Today show's poor ratings over the past few years, saying, "I kind of turned off like the rest of Australia".

Karl Stefanovic is currently back on air as host of the Today show alongside Allison Langdon. Richard Reid, who won I'm A Celeb last year, is a regular co-host on Studio 10.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity feud im a celebrity karl stefanovic richard reid television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        premium_icon Video reveals massive multi-million dollar marijuana haul

        Crime Police raided a rural property south of Grafton yesterday morning and uncovered 13 large industrial grow houses and seized $17 million worth of marijuana

        PAGE TURNER: ‘I simply demanded them all’

        premium_icon PAGE TURNER: ‘I simply demanded them all’

        News How much more in sports grant cash did our electorate get?

        Unsung heroes of the RFS: John Crean

        premium_icon Unsung heroes of the RFS: John Crean

        News After seeing one too many fatal car crashes outside his Ulmarra home on the Pacific...

        ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        premium_icon ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        News He was accused of inciting people to “ambush and kill” police