Hunts' rugby future still a mystery

THE future for drug-tainted Karmichael Hunt remains unclear after his first meeting with Queensland Rugby Union boss Richard Barker since copping a fine and a retrospective ban.

Hunt's club Norths has decided he will not be selected for Saturday's opening round of Premier Rugby even with an injury to unrelated centre Tony Hunt creating a late opening.

Norths president Kieran Prideaux said the decision was made presuming Hunt still had a process to go through at higher levels of the game.

"We are ants in rugby's food chain and imagine there is a screening process with the QRU and a return-to-play protocol so Karmichael won't be selected this weekend," Prideaux said.

"We can't be disruptive to any of those processes and we have not been advised of any time frames."

What fullback Hunt wants to do remains a mystery with a possible deal in Europe as an option.

With eight of Brisbane's nine clubs voting that Hunt is not worthy of wearing the Reds jersey again, he faces a hostile reaction to any return via the club scene.

Hunt could possibly play in Europe.

After the Barker-Hunt meeting on Wednesday, a QRU spokesman only offered: "Discussions between QRU and Karmichael have begun as we work through the implications of Rugby Australia's decisions."

Squadmate Quade Cooper said: "Anyone going through this is going to be having a difficult time.

"Whenever he is able he'll love to get back on the field."