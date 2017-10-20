Kart racers rising to the challenge at Mountain View

HOT ACTION: Twin Tracks sponsor Dave Evans will mix his ability and ambitions this weekend as he takes to the hillclimb track at Mountain View.

MOTORSPORT: The last of the petrol is filling the tanks, and the final tweaks are being made to engines as the karts rev up for this weekend's annual Abbey Motor Inn Twins Tracks race day at Mountain View.

One of the hottest events on the North Coast karting calendar, the Twin Tracks event takes advantage of Grafton Sporting Car Club's hill-climb track in both directions.

Today there will be a practice day so all the children who are racing will be pulled out of school kicking and screaming - or maybe not so much - to get a first look at the track.

Then tomorrow they will race one way around the track, before reversing direction on Sunday to go around the opposite direction making for some very interesting racing action

To make matters worse this is the final race meeting for the year so drivers have this weekend to make up points for the club championship.

Gearing of the karts is so important for the anti-clockwise run, the mini roks and iame motors will rev out to 15,000 revs.

Down the hill last year some of the cadet 9 and cadet 12 were reving their motors up to 15,400 revs well above their limits.

Therein lies the trouble of how to balance the gearing of the karts - gear too high

and they won't climb up the hill, gear the karts too low they will rev the head of the motor down the hill - it is a fine balance of motor mechanics.

The club would like to congratulate the six new drivers that gained their practice licence a fortnight ago.

As their laps times drop, they will be up and racing in time for next season.

The club will help in any way it can to make these young drivers become faster and smoother drivers, not only for the race track but also for the road when they receive their car licence.

A big thank-you goes out to Damien Kratz and his family at The Abbey Motor Inn for their continuing sponsorship of this kart race meeting.

Without this continued support the race might not happen.