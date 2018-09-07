Karts on track for big race

CONSISTENT: Thomas Gallagher in action during the second state round at Dubbo earlier this year. He finished inside the top 10 despite tough conditions at the track.

CONSISTENT: Thomas Gallagher in action during the second state round at Dubbo earlier this year. He finished inside the top 10 despite tough conditions at the track. Contributed

GO KARTS: It's on again, the Grafton Sporting Car Club's major go kart race of the year - the Twin Tracks race meeting.

The club has welcomed a new sponsorship from Casino in the form of Thompson Karts.

Along with Thompson Karts, Blackwood Tools were encouraged to offer sponsorship which the club greatly appreciates along with Tachele Australis from Maclean and Gallagher and Co from Yamba who are also offering sponsorship.

Racing will start on Saturday at 9am in a clockwise direction, and then on Sunday competitors will race in the opposite direction for a full weekend of quality racing.

Last meeting was washed out in the middle of a drought, ironically, and despite unfavourable forecasts this meeting will go ahead no matter what.

Chris Whitton will come out of retirement for this meeting.

While it will be his first drive for the year, there is no one that knows this track better than Whitto, with the driver doing more laps than most people have had hot lunches.

There is a rumour going around the traps that an Australian title holder will be making an appearance this weekend at the track.

If it does come to fruition than Whitton will have his hands full.

In the kid's class there are some changes, Teleia Wright along with Rony Baff leaves the cadet 12 class and moves up into the junior division.

Tiny Tim Hall should be there to thrill the track crowd as no one knows what Tiny will do on the day, but it will be entertaining whatever he does.

The Gallagher boys have continued to drive consistently over the last few months in the northern zone rounds.

Thomas and William are in the top three and with only one race meeting left to run, the boys have placed themselves in a great position to take out the series.

The last meeting will be held at the Manning track, where the boys are not as familiar, but we wish them the best of luck.