Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl

KATE Hudson and her musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have welcomed their first child together, announcing her arrival on Instagram on Wednesday.

In an emotional post, captioned simply, "She's here," the actor welcomed her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, born on October 2.

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour," Hudson wrote.

"Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

The new bub is the first for 32-year-old Danny, while it's Kate's third.

She has two sons - Bingham, seven, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and 14-year-old Ryder Russell, whose dad is The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson.

Over the last few months we've seen plenty of glorious snaps as the 39-year-old enjoyed the US summer and showed off her bump, but a source recently told People she was ready for the baby to arrive.

"Kate is very much ready to meet her baby girl," the source said.

"She had an amazing summer with a lot of travelling. She has enjoyed herself a lot. She is ready to slow down and is anxiously waiting for her little girl."

The insider also revealed Danny was "equally excited".

"They have been decorating the nursery and are so excited to become parents together."

Back in April the actor took to Instagram to reveal she was pregnant and shared an adorable gender reveal video.

Kate said she had been laying low because she had been suffering from the worst morning sickness she had in all of her pregnancies.

"It was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food Instagrams make me queasy and thinking too much about Insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been," she wrote in the post.

She also explained that they had been trying to keep the pregnancy secret, but once her belly started to pop there was no hiding it so she started to embrace it.