Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kate Ritchie 6th Wedding Anniversary Photo
Kate Ritchie 6th Wedding Anniversary Photo
Celebrity

Kate Ritchie’s husband agrees to AVO

7th Nov 2019 1:18 PM

Kate's Ritchie husband, former NRL player Stuart Webb, has agreed to an apprehended violence order in court today.

The AVO prevents Webb from assaulting, threatening, stalking or harassing the former Home and Away star whom he married in 2010.

The couple have a five-year-old daughter together.

Webb also agreed not to approach or be in the company of his wife "for at least 12 hours after drinking alcohol or taking illicit drugs".

A police constable originally applied for the AVO on Ritchie's behalf on October 21 after an incident at the couple's Randwick home on October 17.

In court today Webb also received a 12-month community correction order in relation to a drink driving charge from March, according to Nine News.

The notoriously private Ritchie hasn't commented on the legal drama since it was made public.

She has continued to appear on Nova's national drive show Kate, Tim and Marty since the story broke and yesterday she shared the heartbreaking news that her dog, Mac, had died.

 

Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie in 2012. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Stuart Webb and Kate Ritchie in 2012. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

More Stories

avo celebrity entertainment kate ritchie stuart webb

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        premium_icon Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        Crime A GRAFTON man has been charged with break and enter of a house where the owners allegedly disturbed the 25-year-old while committing the robbery

        All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

        premium_icon All the Clarence Valley gigs you need to know about

        Music Check out who's playing in the region this week

        Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        premium_icon Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        Cricket The NSW CHS cricket convener organised a touching tribute.

        Jadentom storms home to win nail-biting Jacaranda Cup

        premium_icon Jadentom storms home to win nail-biting Jacaranda Cup

        Horses The odds were even and it was neck and neck down the stretch.

        • 7th Nov 2019 12:49 PM