Kate visits Queen amid ‘Meghan feud’

The Duchess of Cambridge drove herself to see the Queen after Meghan Markle was urged to turn to Her Majesty for advice over their "feud".

The Sun reports that Kate, 36, was spotted driving her black Range Rover through the gates of Buckingham Palace yesterday as she waved to the delighted crowd.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show the mum-of-three, who was wearing a light-coloured coat, alone in her car.

It comes after her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, was encouraged to go to the Queen for advice amid rumours of a rift between the Fab Four.

A royal insider told the Sunday Times: "Her Majesty has seen it all and could offer the duchess some helpful advice at the moment.

"Meghan would do well to nurture that relationship and pop over for the occasional cup of tea with the Queen.

"That is what Sophie Wessex has quietly done so well."

The royal wives have found themselves at the centre of a rift storm after it was reported that Meghan was "difficult" and demanding of her staff.

The former Suits star was branded "dictatorial" and say she emails them instructions as early as 5am.

Household staff were reportedly left astounded when she demanded air fresheners to fix the "musty" smell at St George's Chapel before her wedding, but Buckingham Palace officials said no.

And recently her assistant of just six months, Melissa Toubati, who played a "pivotal role in the success of the Royal Wedding", quit the job after "putting up with a lot".

Meghan and Kate are said to have fallen out as early as last Christmas when the actress apparently suggested she did not feel entirely welcome with all members of the Royal Family.

Among the rumours, none of which have been confirmed, include Meghan causing Kate to cry after a bridesmaid fitting for her daughter Charlotte.

Prince Harry, 34, has also allegedly been throwing his weight around, angered that neither his brother, Prince William, or courtiers have been "rolling out the red carpet" for his bride.

He apparently accused Wills of trying to "wreck his relationship" after sitting his brother down for a chat when they first got together.

A well-placed source said: "William told his brother they knew nothing about her background, her intentions, what she was really like.

"He just wanted to stress that becoming part of the Royal Family is a massive undertaking and the pressure and scrutiny is unrelenting. Was Meghan the right one?"

But the chat did not go down well and a friend said: "Harry went mental. He accused his brother of trying to finish his romance before it had begun.

"The brothers' relationship has not really recovered."

The Sun understands other senior members of the family also "had concerns" and voiced them to Harry.

As one courtier cautiously volunteered: "A lot of people in the family objected. Who really knows what the concerns were? Was it Meghan's background? Her father and dreadful half-sister? Because she was an outspoken American? Divorced?

"Harry stood up for Meghan very forcibly. He really loves her."

Meghan also faced some opposition from the Middleton family, who didn't want to invite her to Pippa's wedding last May.

They feared Meghan's first public appearance with Prince Harry would overshadow the bride's big day.

Prince Charles is said to have tried to smooth things over with an invite to Anmer Hall - William and Kate's Norfolk country home - but it backfired and the couples reportedly had a "ghastly row".

It comes as pregnant Meghan and Prince Harry, 34, revealed they would be leaving the home they currently share with the Cambridges at Kensington Palace.

They are however expected to spend Christmas together and will stay at Kate and William's home as they did last year.

