Katelyn’s handiwork to make a splash in Sydney show

KATELYN McDonald got more than a certificate and congratulations when she finished high school last year - she left with a bathtub too.

The former McCauley Catholic College student spent year 12 making the masterpiece for her final woodwork assessment, and despite not knowing where to start Katelyn knew she wanted to go out with a splash.

"I just wanted to make something I would have forever, something that would pass down through generations," she said.

Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.

The bathtub now estimated to be worth $10,000 took 180 class hours plus time after school, on holidays and weekends and was picked to be exhibited at the Sydney Timber Tools and Artisan Show this June.

"I was so proud of myself just for making it and seeing it finished … it was such a challenge and it was amazing to see it big and done," Katelyn said.

"It's really nice to get recognition for that."

Woodwork teacher Adam Bancroft said Katelyn was the only McCauley student to reach this stage of the competition and would be among 200 entries displayed from schools around the state.

" Any opportunity to be in the workshop she was in there, that got us across the line I think."