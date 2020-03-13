Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald, 18, undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.
Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald, 18, undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.
People and Places

Katelyn’s handiwork to make a splash in Sydney show

Kathryn Lewis
13th Mar 2020 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KATELYN McDonald got more than a certificate and congratulations when she finished high school last year - she left with a bathtub too.

The former McCauley Catholic College student spent year 12 making the masterpiece for her final woodwork assessment, and despite not knowing where to start Katelyn knew she wanted to go out with a splash.

"I just wanted to make something I would have forever, something that would pass down through generations," she said.

 

Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.
Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.

The bathtub now estimated to be worth $10,000 took 180 class hours plus time after school, on holidays and weekends and was picked to be exhibited at the Sydney Timber Tools and Artisan Show this June.

"I was so proud of myself just for making it and seeing it finished … it was such a challenge and it was amazing to see it big and done," Katelyn said.

"It's really nice to get recognition for that."

Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.
Former McCauley Catholic College student Katelyn McDonald undertook a massive task - making a bathtub for her HSC woodwork piece.

Woodwork teacher Adam Bancroft said Katelyn was the only McCauley student to reach this stage of the competition and would be among 200 entries displayed from schools around the state.

" Any opportunity to be in the workshop she was in there, that got us across the line I think."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after highway crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two taken to hospital after highway crash

        Breaking Two people were taken to hospital after the collision on the Pacific Highway this afternoon

        Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        News ‘A true entrepreneur and visionary thinker’

        Recovery pods no science fiction folly

        premium_icon Recovery pods no science fiction folly

        News Could these new structures help fire-ravaged townships in the Clarence?

        Music returns to bushfire ravaged communities

        premium_icon Music returns to bushfire ravaged communities

        News ‘We were bringing a little bit of a release. Some of the people didn’t expect to...

        • 13th Mar 2020 2:30 PM