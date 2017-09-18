Katherine Kirk comes up just short in major championship

Katherine Kirk plays a shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Evian Championship.

Katherine Kirk plays a shot on the 4th hole during the final round of the Evian Championship. Laurent Cipriani

KATHERINE Kirk said she was happy despite missing out once more at a major championship.

The Queenslander came up just one shot short, finishing third at The Evian Championship in France.

The 35-year-old finished the final round with a birdie for a score 70 for an eight under par 54-hole total of 205 to tie for third, just one stroke shy of getting into a playoff with Swedish star Anna Nordqvist and American Brittany Altomare.

The Swede eventually emerged victorious making a bogey in pouring rain to defeat the American.

In an up-and-down round of the tournament which was cut to 54 holes because of bad weather, Kirk birdied the 15th to grab a four-way share of the lead.

But a pushed iron shot to the par-3 16th hole left a fast, breaking 15-metre birdie putt that resulted in a three-putt bogey.

Worse was to come, as Kirk's tee-shot on 17 took an unlucky bounce into a shocking lie in the rough resulting in another bogey, virtually dashing any hopes of victory.

Kirk was was left to ponder what could have been.

"Obviously nice to finish with a birdie ... that kind of takes some of the sting out of bogeying 16 and 17," she said.

"But yeah, I mean, I did my best. That's all I can ask for.

"I'll probably think a bit more about it tonight and next week, and be a little bit maybe bittersweet more.

"I feel like I did everything I could today. So yeah, I guess I can be happy with that."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Aussie Hannah Green has claimed a US LPGA Tour card in style, shooting a course-record eight-under 64 to win the Symetra Tour event in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The youngster from Perth earned $US15,000 for her second victory of her rookie season to jump from sixth to fourth on the secondary tour money list with $US76,290. The top 10 after the final three events earn LPGA Tour cards for next season.

With father Tau serving as her caddie, Green finished at 14-under 205 at Mystic Creek to beat France's Celine Boutier by a stroke.

"My ball-striking was definitely there today," said Green, who also received a $US10,000 diamond bracelet..

"Going bogey-free on this course means everything tied together today.

"I didn't really know what to expect in the last six weeks.

"There are a lot of girls behind me performing well so I wanted to make sure I was staying on top of my game and didn't get knocked out (of the top 10).

"To win this week is really great and it sets me up for next year (on the LPGA)."

Green is a two-time recipient of the Karrie Webb Scholarship and the Australian legend was one of the first people to congratulate her on social media after the win.

"She has been such a big supporter, not only to my golf, but a lot of female golfers in Australia," Green said.

"I got to go to the US Open with her and those are amazing experiences. I would have never been able to go to a major unless I was playing. She is just awesome and to have her as a close friend is really cool."