Kathy and Josh clean up with patient surveys

WHEN most people think of people working at a maternity ward doctors and nurses might first come to mind, however after Grafton Base Hospital was rated as one of the cleanest wards in NSW by patients it's cleaners Kathy Kay and Josh Murphy who are in the spotlight.

In a survery released earlier this month, almost 85% of mums in Lismore, Murwillumbah, the Tweed and Grafton agreed the bathrooms and wards were "very clean”, while the state average response was 65%.

Ms Kay said the positive feedback was appreciated.

"When we get comments like that about our work and our teamwork, we put in a good hard days work so it's nice to be rewarded for it,” she said.

"It's good to know our work doesn't go unnoticed. Here we always have a discharge sheet and lots of people often do comment how clean it is here and that's always nice to hear.”

Mr Murphy has been at Grafton Base Hospital for three years, with the 23-year-old the third generation in his family to work at the hospital.

"My grandfather was a wardsman here and my mother is a nurse here so I always knew it was a great atmosphere,” he said.

"I just applied and got the position and got the job and been here ever since. We work really hard for it, to keep the ward to the highest standard that we can.

"Sometimes we can go unnoticed, but to hear those results was really good.”

After 18 years as a cleaner at the hospital, Ms Kay said there was always something new to learn.

"It's always good to get advice from other cleaners, and as cleaners we all do things differently, we look at things differently and we prioritise what we think is important,” she said.

"We both learn off each other, and we have regular audits that help remind us what needs to be done and what we're good at and what we can improve on as well.”

Grafton Base Hospitals's support services manager Chris Harold said the cleaning staff perform an essential service.

"Hospitals tend to focus on the clinical side of things because that's why they're established but there's a lot of other supporting teams that are essential,” he said.

"Often cleaning staff are not looked at as an essential part of the hospital. The NSW government mainly looks at the clinical side but all the services contribute to the result. If cleaning is not up to standard, infection control can suffer as well.

"This survey came through from patients, it was a patient survey, that created the result, so that's a reflection that what we're doing is achieving our goal.

"It's very rewarding that the patients themselves have given them that rating.”