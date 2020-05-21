Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bob Katter speaks to the media. Picture: Caitlan Charles
Bob Katter speaks to the media. Picture: Caitlan Charles
Politics

Katter calls for Olympics bid to be scrapped

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
21st May 2020 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bob Katter has labelled spending money on a Brisbane Olympics post coronavirus "infinitely more stupid" than when it was first proposed.

The Kennedy MP said the State and Federal Governments should immediately stop work on its bid to bring the Olympics to Queensland in 2023.

"It took regional Australia a decade to recover from the Global Financial Crisis and it will take the nation just as long to rebuild from the impacts of coronavirus," he said.

Mr Katter said instead, the State and Federal Governments should look at projects like Hells Gate Dam and the Hughenden Irrigation project.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Townsville Josh Schwarz said the Olympic Games bid was a "white elephant".

"It was a bad idea pre-COVDI-19 and it's an even worse idea now," he said.

"Our country needs dams, our country needs infrastructure for the future, not a two-week sporting event."

Originally published as Katter calls for Olympics bid to be scrapped

More Stories

Show More
bob katter katter australian party olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stay connected to The Daily Examiner: top stories this week

        premium_icon Stay connected to The Daily Examiner: top stories this week

        News It’s our goal every day to publish the best of our region’s breaking news, sports, business and entertainment journalism that matters most to you.

        • 21st May 2020 10:57 AM
        Continued COVID-19 testing the key to successful recovery

        premium_icon Continued COVID-19 testing the key to successful recovery

        News Despite COVID-19 case numbers falling, testing for the disease must continue to...

        • 21st May 2020 10:34 AM
        Popular Clarence event cancelled, despite being five months away

        premium_icon Popular Clarence event cancelled, despite being five months...

        Entertainment After much thought, the event’s matriarch said the risk wasn’t worth it

        • 21st May 2020 10:30 AM
        $1.2M building works allow for school expansion

        premium_icon $1.2M building works allow for school expansion

        News Addtional classrooms come just in time for school to resume after COVID-19...