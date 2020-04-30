Katter on Causley: “the last of the Mohicans”

Katter’s Australian Party Member for Kennedy Bob Katter has paid tribute to Ian Causley calling him a “giant in every sense of the word”. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

AS you might expect, the frank and colourful Federal member from Far North Queensland, Bob Katter, admired the toughness politicians like Ian Causley exuded, so much so he sent out a personal tribute upon hearing of his death this week – a unflinching monologue befitting a man who many others in the game also agreed, was a formidable force during his years on the Australian political landscape.

“With Ian Causley’s death the last Country Party soldier has left the battlefield. Wal Murray and Ian Causley were the last of the Mohicans,” Katter began his dedication to the late Clarence Valley MP.

“Causley was cutting cane as a 19-year-old up in Innisfail, North Queensland. As a generational Clarence River farming family they were powerful and famous, but had an appealing humility. He lived in a humble fibro house on the banks of the Clarence.

“When the Causleys of this world lost the battle of deregulation in the wool industry, the price dropped 60%. In Causley’s own industry – sugar, outside of the cooperative mills, the price went down 20%.

“In dairying there was a straight 30% loss of income under deregulation.

Our forebears fought the fight for arbitration for the farmers through the Country Party. Causley was a soldier of the last generation of Super Giants. The modern industry leaders are grovelling sycophants for the free-marketing conservative politicians,” Katter said.

“In one notorious incident Causley took the president of the Canegrowers Council by the belt and collar and threw him out of his office into the hallway. My only regret upon hearing the story was that he hadn’t bashed his head before throwing him out.”

Katter said Ian Causley was so respected by his peers that he was elected Chairman of the NSW Sugar Mills – an organisation in charge of companies that turned over hundreds of millions of dollars. Upon leaving federal parliament he was again returned as Chairman of the Sugar Mills.

“One of the greatest tragedies for rural Australia was Causley being defeated for the National Party leadership in Canberra. From then on it has been a slow decline into oblivion.”

Katter said Causley was the best NSW Ag Minister in recent memory and one of the best Lands Ministers ever.

“The only sugar mills to have survived deregulation successfully are the NSW mills; all of the Qld mills, once farmer owned, are now all foreign owned. I attribute the success of NSW to Causley and the men around him.”

He said the Country Party was founded to deliver statutory marketing in the wheat, dairy, banana and sugar cane industries of northern NSW.

“I think the description of the great Country Party Prime Minister, John McEwen fits Ian Causley to a tee. Distinguished political journalist Paul Kelly wrote: He was gaunt, gigantic. An old fashioned Australian who embodied the older virtue – courage, vision and a pitiless determination… The ghost of an older age before vacuous lucidity became the test for television politicians.

“Ian Causley was a giant in every sense of the word”.

Nationals Ian Causley (top), Luke Hartsuyker and John Anderson listen to Prime Minister John Howard during question time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House Canberra in 2005. (AAP Image/Alan Porritt)

Former Federal leader of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Minster The Hon John Anderson also paid tribute to his former colleague saying Ian Causley was a courageous and determined advocate for regional Australians both generally and for the people of his own area in particular – in both the State and Federal Parliaments.

“Ian was intelligent, honest and committed – an admirable man in so many ways. I always valued his insights as they were almost invariably accurate; his vast experience of life meant that he saw the heart of the matter quickly and reliably, Mr Anderson said.

“Julia and I extend our sympathies to his family.”

Chairman of the NSW Nationals and former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said he not only had a close working relationship with Ian Causley but also counted him as a ‘mate’.

“He and June were close friends of Kerrie and myself, he was a mate who could be relied upon,” Mr Fraser said.

He said Mr Causley was a mentor to him “a man of integrity and honesty who said what he meant and meant what he said”.

“He was scarcely known to take a backward step in relation to issues that affected the people in his electorate or the people of the NSW and Australia,” Mr Fraser said.

“He understood his portfolios and also the needs of those affected by decisions he would make as minister.

“He was staunch in his beliefs and was a fierce advocate for his people and was known for his loyalty and his forthrightness.

“He was also a great family man and loved June his children and grandchildren dearly.”

Federal President of The Nationals and former Member for Richmond Larry Anthony entered the federal parliament the same time as Ian Causley.

Nationals President Larry Anthony at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

“We were both mates from the same region but very different age groups. I learned a lot from Ian. I always found he had a lot of wisdom, a lot of strength. He had a toughness about him.”

Mr Anthony compared Mr Causley to his own grandfather ‘Tony’.

“They were both straight shooters, old-fashioned tough politicians, and while I never met my grandfather, he also started with nothing, was a canecutter, veteran, but they were warriors (as politicians) towards their local community,” Mr Anthony said.

“Ian was controversial character but he added a bit of backbone to the (National) party. He served Page well. He wasn’t a friendly, cuddly guy but he got things done. Not everyone agreed with him but you knew where you stood. I think that’s a rare commodity in politics.”