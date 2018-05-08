Outfit that one-upped Rihanna’s

CELEBRITY guests at the Met Gala can be divided into two groups: Those who ignore the dress code. And those who take it a little too literally.

Katy Perry has fallen into the latter category. The singer has decided to go balls-to-the-wall with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, arriving in gold gogo boots with gigantic feathered wings attached to her back.

Can you spot her?

Just chic and understated.

Her arrival managed to knock the papal mitre right of Rihanna's head.

Things haven’t got this bitchy since Judas backstabbed Jesus.

A lot of thought was put into every detail to ensure Katy met the theme accurately. From the spangly mini dress that some scholars believe Mary wore on the evening she was turned away from the Inn right down to the mode of transportation Jesus used to drive around Bethlehem.

The gigantic wings were just the finishing touch. Not a lot of people know this but Pope Francis has an identical pair that have been handed down over centuries. He wears them when he's chilling around the Vatican.

The wings pose many questions. How do you pee in them? You can't sit down. Even if you tried, you'd have to squeeze your body into the stall sideways and place your body down on the toilet sidesaddle.

Is scaffolding involved in getting them on and off Katy Perry? Maybe some kind of hoisting system with ropes? Are they heavy? Is she wearing a back brace? Is it designer or was Katy up late last night single-handedly hot-glue-gunning a bunch of feathers onto cardboard?

We'll have the answers as they come to hand.