Kay leads the way for morning tea

Jarrard Potter
| 8th Jun 2017 12:30 PM
GRAND TOTAL: Brooms Head Bowling Club office manager Robyn Merhten and fundraiser extraordinaire Kay Parker.
GRAND TOTAL: Brooms Head Bowling Club office manager Robyn Merhten and fundraiser extraordinaire Kay Parker.

THE Brooms Head community came together earlier this week when the Brooms Head Bowling Club hosted their annual Biggest Morning Tea to help raise funds for cancer research.

Office manager Robyn Merhten said the total raised was $1172, with more than half of the total raised by the efforts of one woman.

Brooms Head local Kay Parker managed to raise more than $660, which Ms Merhten said was a fantastic effort.

"She has been a member of the club for a long time now, and has been doing this for a couple of years, going around the town and selling raffle tickets," she said.

"It's just something that she loves doing, and with her doing what she did it made a big difference.

"That's just how she is, I think she is very community minded. Kay doesn't usually look for recognition, but she deserves it."

Ms Merhten said she was proud of the efforts of the Brooms Head community in surpassing last year's fundraising record of around $800.

"There were about 35 or 40 people for the day, and for a small community that we, as far as I'm concerned it's a great effort," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  biggest morning tea brooms head brooms head bowling club kay parker

