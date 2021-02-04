Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Nymboida River
The Nymboida River
Breaking

Kayaker dies on Nymboida river north of Dorrigo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Feb 2021 4:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died while kayaking on the Nymboida River, north of Dorrigo this afternoon.

About 1pm today emergency services were called to the Nymboida River, near Lower Bielsdown Road at Tallowwood Ridge following reports a kayaker had overturned and become trapped between rocks in the waterway.

A family member notified emergency services and an operation commenced.

A short time later, the body of a man in his 40s was located.

READ: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

A crime scene has been established and will be held overnight, as a recovery operation commences - utilising officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir, Police Rescue and police divers.

State Emergency Services confirmed units from Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Urunga were tasked to support NSW Police in an operation.

Units offered included specialist flood rescue in-water operators, flood boat operators and a vertical rescue team.

Upon arrival the SES teams were notified they were no longer required.

The Coffs Coast and Clarence Valley is immensely popular with kayakers, drawn to the large number of picturesque rivers offering challenging white water experiences.

nymboida river
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEART OF GOLD, ROUGH AS GUTS: Family’s tribute to rodeo man

        Premium Content HEART OF GOLD, ROUGH AS GUTS: Family’s tribute to rodeo man

        News Bruce Green’s children describe a man whose voice will ring on following his tragic death last month

        • 4th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
        Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

        Premium Content Cop's shocking act with intimate videos revealed

        Crime A Coffs Harbour cop distributed intimate images without consent

        • 4th Feb 2021 3:43 PM
        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Safety upgrade work continues on Big River Way

        Premium Content Safety upgrade work continues on Big River Way

        News $20 million over the next three years will be invested in the route of the former...