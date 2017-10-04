Keaton an all-round star

REPRESENTATIVE: Keaton Stutt in action for NSW at the Under 13 Australian Carnival.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: When it comes to junior sporting all-rounders, it's hard to go past 11-year-old Keaton Stutt.

So far this year he has represented his school and North Coast in soccer, hockey and cricket, and is currently playing hockey for NSW at the Under 13 Australian Carnival in Perth.

For his sporting achievements, Stutt has been voted Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month for September.

Stutt said he was enjoying his time playing for the NSW Stars in Perth, despite a tough start to the competition.

"We've had one win so far and a few draws and a few losses, the competition has been pretty tough,” he said.

"It's a lot different to what I'm used to. You don't get to touch the ball as much, and there's not as much running. There's more passing, you have to work the ball around people, so we've had to change and adapt but it's going well.

"I think we will finish the competition strong. We didn't have the greatest start but I think we will finish well.”

Stutt missed the first day of the competition with severe dehydration, but is now back to full fitness.

"I've been playing fairly well, but I missed an open goal yesterday,” he said.

"Apart from that though I have been playing well. I've been trying to focus on running into space, leading in and out and making the most of early ball.

"I'm playing striker here in this team but I usually play in the midfield, which is a bit of a change.”

For someone who loves his sport, one might might think Stutt would be torn between which sport was his favourite, but he was quick to answer that question.

"Hockey is my favourite,” he said.

"I like the fast paced action and the intensity. I love all sports but hockey is definitely my favourite.

"What I like about sport is that it helps me make friends and keeps me fit and active, and it's just a lot of fun.”

Stutt said his ultimate dream would be to keep playing hockey at the highest levels.

"I'd love to play for Australia, that would be the best,” he said.

"I think I can do it, if I keep playing well and keep getting picked for representative teams.”

Stutt thanked his sponsors B&S Kitchens and Hank's Kitchen and everyone who helped him get to Perth by buying a raffle ticket, as well as Kristy Paxton and Matt Pigg.