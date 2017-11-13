Pint-sized iceman cool as a cucumber on awards night

JNR MALE: Tucabia rising star Keaton Stutt, is quickly becoming a master of many sports and on the weekend he was a master of the awards as he held the crowd in the palm of his hand.

Chock-full of confidence and intelligence, Stutt is the iceman of Grafton Hockey Association - never feeling any pressure, no matter the heights he has reached.

Earlier this year when he represented New South Wales at the Under-13 State Championships, he barely even felt a flutter.

"I don't get nerves before a game," Stutt said. "I have my job to do on the field and that's what I go out there to do. It is either going to go one way or the other so what's the point in being nervous about the result."

It is his determination on the field that saw Stutt represent North Coast in no less than four sports this year, including rugby league, cricket, soccer and hockey.

As part of his Westlawn Public School side, Stutt finished up North Coast PSSA Champions across those four sports as well.

It is his all-round ability on the sporting field that helped the 12-year-old claim the Jetts Fitness Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year award on Saturday night.

"This award means a lot because I have been training heaps, trying to keep fit in the off-season, trying to keep myself at that level I needed to be," he said. "I put a lot of work into my sport and this is the result of that.

"I have to thank everyone who has supported me, the people who nominated me for the award, and to have my mate here to watch me accept this was awesome."

The award win came as a bit of a shock for the young star who was caught at a rare loss of words when his name was called out.

"I actually thought Lewis Cooper or Travis from the Dragon Boats was going to get the award," he said. "I wasn't ready for it at all, when they called my name it was just so surreal.

"Then the adrenaline kicked in and I was so happy. All I could think was oh my god, I've won it."

Stutt is now preparing to head to Adelaide next month for the Pacific School Games to represent NSW PSSA.