Titans lock in key piece of rebuilding puzzle

Keegan Hipgrave has been one of the Titans' success stories in 2018. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

TITANS coach Garth Brennan has locked in a key piece of his rebuilding puzzle by securing young enforcer Keegan Hipgrave for a further two years.

Hipgrave knocked back bids from at least two rival Sydney clubs to commit to the Gold Coast until 2020.

The 21-year-old has been one of the Gold Coast's success stories in 2018, playing 13 matches and earning comparisons with former NSW Origin enforcer Greg Bird.

With a formidable forward pack looking likely in 2019, Brennan was keen to retain the hit man.

Hipgrave will link up with Queensland Origin forwards Jai Arrow and Jarrod Wallace, Canberra's Test prop Shannon Boyd, Kiwi international Kevin Proctor and NSW Origin hopeful Ryan James.

Brennan told The Courier-Mail earlier this week that he was confident of retaining Hipgrave.

"I love him, I just hope his body holds out," the coach said.

"He uses his whole body. He doesn't hold anything back.

"I love his attitude and mindset. He's just got to learn how to control that a little bit.

"He brings something we don't have in our football team. He brings an x-factor.

"Everything is 100 miles an hour with him and he is a great guy off the field."

Brennan is also keen to retain winger Anthony Don, after locking in centre Brenko Lee for a further two years.