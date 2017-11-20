Keen snapper reveals wonders under the sea

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

WHEN her partner bought her an underwater camera for a trip away, Lizzy Hardaker decided to see what was lurking beneath the waves of one of her favourite local beaches.

While a glance from the top of the Minnie Water doesn't reveal much, Ms Hardaker said when she went for a snorkel she was surprised.

"There's the weirdest creatures under there, along with beautiful corals and lots of big stuff, it's all there in our backyard,” she said.

Well and truly hooked on the underwater photography, Ms Hardaker has produced a calendar showing the wonders of the area, and some of its unique creatures.

One of the brightly coloured nudibranch sea slugs found at Minnie Water. Lizzie Hardaker.

"I've snorkelled with Stumpy the Stingray, who the locals say has been there for 38 years, along with swimming with grey nurse sharks and wobbegongs,” she said.

"I've also discovered 126 of these sea slugs called nudibranch, which have the weirdest colours you've ever seen.”

The calendar is available from the Minnie Water store.