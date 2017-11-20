Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Keen snapper reveals wonders under the sea

EXPLORING: Liz Hardaker on a snorkelling trip at Minnie Water.
EXPLORING: Liz Hardaker on a snorkelling trip at Minnie Water.
Adam Hourigan
by

WHEN her partner bought her an underwater camera for a trip away, Lizzy Hardaker decided to see what was lurking beneath the waves of one of her favourite local beaches.

While a glance from the top of the Minnie Water doesn't reveal much, Ms Hardaker said when she went for a snorkel she was surprised.

"There's the weirdest creatures under there, along with beautiful corals and lots of big stuff, it's all there in our backyard,” she said.

Well and truly hooked on the underwater photography, Ms Hardaker has produced a calendar showing the wonders of the area, and some of its unique creatures.

One of the brightly coloured nudibranch sea slugs found at Minnie Water.
One of the brightly coloured nudibranch sea slugs found at Minnie Water. Lizzie Hardaker.

"I've snorkelled with Stumpy the Stingray, who the locals say has been there for 38 years, along with swimming with grey nurse sharks and wobbegongs,” she said.

"I've also discovered 126 of these sea slugs called nudibranch, which have the weirdest colours you've ever seen.”

The calendar is available from the Minnie Water store.

The Minnie Water underwater calendar.
The Minnie Water underwater calendar.
Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Private screening for this historic wedding

WATCH: Private screening for this historic wedding

JASON Connell and his newlywed Sherry kept the venue of their wedding a secret. The guests were in for a pleasant surprise. We were there to watch it unfold...

HEAD ON: Footage shows cars ablaze

Two cars burst into flames after they were involved in a head on collision on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra on Sunday, 19th November, 2017.

The Pacific Highway has been re-opened after a fiery crash.

New carols event to ring out over Grafton

The Clarence River Dance Academy dance Let it Snow at their annual concert. They will perform at this year's Grafton Carols By Candlelight.

Alumy Creek venue for Carols by Candlelight

Clarence Valley petrol and weather

PICTURE OF THE DAY: Proving that ducks are a tough bird, John Ibbotson capture snapped this one legged whistling duck, which is affectionately known as Hippity Hoppity."It has visited for a year or more and is given a hard time by the other ducks," John said.

Your weather forecast and where to get the cheapest petrol today

Local Partners