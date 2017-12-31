Keep children entertained this summer

The early fireworks at Ford Park, Yamba on New Years Eve.

The early fireworks at Ford Park, Yamba on New Years Eve. Adam Hourigan

Sandwizard

Create your very own sand creation with the SandWizard at Grafton Shoppinworld. This holiday activity runs from January 8 to 13 from 10am to 4pm.

Sals Sewing

Create your own fabric bags, pencil cases and more with Sals Sewing workshops at Grafton Shoppingworld. Workshops ate $5, with bookings essential at www.graftons hoppingworld.com.au

Sandcastle building

Bring your family to the beach and build an extravagant sandcastle on Main Beach as part of Yamba Rotary's Fun Day on January 14.

Between 11am and 12pm, you can build your sandcastle, which will be judged to determined the winners.

Nominate by 10.45 and pay a small fee to take park. There will be a sausage sizzle available and the surf club kiosk will be open.

Family Fun Day

You've not experienced fun yet until you've seen the piglet racing at Iluka Bowls Club on January 14. From 12pm, you can experience the racing Calcutta and raffle before eating a yummy meal from the club.

There will be jumping castles, face-painting and lots of fun activities for the kids.

Family Carnival

The Yamba Family Carnival is an annual event held at Ford Park. With carnival rides, dodgems cars, a haunted house and much, much more, there is something for the whole family from 5.30 to 11.30pm. The carnival continues into the new year with a spectacular fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

Young Archies

Fancy yourself an artist? Join artist Lorina Dufty at the Link Workshop Hub for the Young Archies Kids Portrait Drawing Workshops in the new year. Children will draw a portrait of someone they find special and enter it into this year's Young Archie Competition. Workshops are $10 per child, which includes all materials, a snack and a drink. Book at www.graftonshopping world. com.au

Broom tossing

The only place where you can throw a broom in Broom is in the Clarence Valley's coastal town of Brooms Head.

On New Year's Day, the family fun day will host a range of activities including relays, boat races, sand bag races, water carrying tug of war and, of course, a broom throwing competition.

Pirate and Mermaid adventure

Join Jack and Jewel at the Maclean Bowling Club for a crazy adventure. Help them combat Chompy the Shark and join in on the nursery rhymes everyone loves. The Smiley's Jack and Jewel Children's Show kicks off at 2pm on January 11, tickets at the door.