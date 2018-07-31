Keep drugs off our streets

WITH drug related reports up more than 100% in NSW, Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan, is excited about an extra $1m worth of funding to continue the national Dob in a Dealer campaign.

The funding will be provided from assets confiscated as proceeds of crime, meaning the program will be funded by money that was once destined to line the pockets of our most serious criminals.

Mr Hogan said Dob in a Dealer is a call to action to the our community to provide Crime Stoppers with information to assist law enforcement disrupt the import, manufacture and supply of ice and other harmful illicit drugs.

"I encourage our community members to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au to 'dob in' those people profiting from the use of illicit drugs in our community,” he said.

"Drugs such as ice can have a devastating impact on our local communities.

"The Government recognises that police can't fight this on their own, and that our community can play a strong part to undermine any criminal business models operating in our local area.”

The last Dob in a Dealer campaign, which ran between February 2016 and March 2017, saw an average national increase of 95 per cent in drug-related information reports, including an increase of 149 per cent in the number of amphetamine-related reports from the public.

During 2016 in New South Wales, Crime Stoppers saw a 107 per cent increase in drug-related information reports.

The Government is absolutely committed to tackling the scourge of ice and other drugs impacting our local communities.

If you have information about someone who is manufacturing or dealing drugs you can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au. You can remain anonymous.