Keep it simple, and just sing

Tutor Melissa Smith leads singers Linda McKay, Nicholas Hodges, Georgia Hodges and Vicki Forbes in preparation for her singing workshop at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium on Saturday.

IF YOU feel sonorous in the shower, but fear freeing your falsetto, Melissa Smith has a simple piece of advice.

Just sing.

"Sometimes I think people think if they haven't got the whole singing package, that they're not allowed to,” she said.

Ms Smith is holding a "Keep it Simple singing” workshop at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium Saturday, and is keen to get people to express their inner voice, as well as experience the health benefits of singing.

"The workshop is to help get people singing that might feel they aren't capable because of little tools they can't access,” Ms Smith said.

"And there are lots of benefits, it helps with breath control and also stress, and it provides us with endorphins and serotonin which are the same hormones generated by exercise.”

The workshop format will be shaped by the numbers, but with the difficulty level kept low, Ms Smith said the day will give something for everyone.

"There'll be lots of singing, but also workshopping on ideas like breath control, and also how to hear the right key in a song,” she said.

"Also, just working on how to get your inner rhythm and just to get your voice out and be confident enough to sing.”

The day runs from 10am-2pm with a lunch break. Bookings can be made through the conservatorium and costs $5 per person, with children and adults both encouraged to make a family day of it.