Keep tabs on the latest news with this great digital deal

13th Jun 2018 6:44 AM

NOTHING sweetens an already great deal like getting a new Samsung tablet thrown in on top.

Right now, when you subscribe to The Daily Examiner for 12-months, you'll also get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 - a deal worth $510, you pay just $364.

Here's the low-down on exactly what's included:

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet
  • 12 months unlimited digital access to every story online and on the app
  • 12 months access to the digital print edition
  • 12 months digital access to The Daily Telegraph+ including their +Rewards program worth $100s a year

News Corp's head of regional subscriptions Steve Portas assured readers it was not a case of déjà vu - this is an offer back by popular demand.

"We have offered a similar deal before and we know our readers loved it - they wanted more," Mr Portas said.

"So, we've listened and we've brought the offer back - this time with a new tablet."

He said The Daily Examiner's growth in digital subscriptions over the past few years was a sign of consumers embracing the advances in technology and the evolving media landscape.

"There is a huge majority of us who now consume most of our news online, so we know we need to make this as easy and as accessible as possible for our readers," Mr Portas said.

"Which is why we are offering this value-rich deal with a tablet for the whole family to enjoy."

The Samsung Tab A 8.0 with Wi-Fi is one of the most versatile on the market.

It has a sleek design with smooth edges and a metal back, a brilliant 8MP camera and a 20 per cent brighter screen than previous models making surfing the net, watching movies or consuming your daily news a treat.

Head online to www.dailyexaminer .com.au/tablet or phone 1300 361 604.

Hurry, limited time only.

Grafton Daily Examiner

    Local Partners