Keep your pets safe on holidays road trips

SAFETY FIRST: Iven Craig from Craig's Bird Place & Pet Shop shows off one of the dog harnesses they sell. Caitlan Charles

WHEN you strap your kids into the car this holiday, make sure you strap your dog in too.

That is the advice from Iven and Linda Craig who own Craig's Bird Place and Pet Shop.

With so many people heading out on the road during the school holidays, they said people should keep in mind that fines apply - if the police catch you driving without restraining your dogs, you could be facing fines.

Linda added that if you have an accident with an unrestrained animal in the car, your insurance could also be void.

"People going away on holidays still have to remember, if you've got the kids in the car you're got to bolt in your dog or your cat has to be restrained,” she said.

"If you care about your kids, and you care about your dogs, why not restrain them as well.”

At Craig's Bird Place and Pet Shop, they have a number of different car restraints for your pets to suit all needs.

They also have a range of herbal remedies for dogs who become anxious on long car trips or in other situations.

Iven added that people need to be responsible and do their research before they take their dogs away.

"In a lot of national parks you cannot have dogs,” he said.

"Another thing is people need to make sure their dogs are microchipped, because a lot of people can lose their family pets ... before you go away.”

Linda said that if you're travelling with a bird, it's best to keep the cage covered.

If you can't take your dogs away, Linda said there are a number of people who do home visits to look after animals.

If you'd like any information on pet sitters, visit Linda at the shop.

If you'd like more information on the best way to travel with your pets, you can visit Linda and Iven at their shop on 99 Skinner St, South Grafton.