Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trinity College principal Br John Hilet helps clean up the school after a flood.
Trinity College principal Br John Hilet helps clean up the school after a flood.
News

Keeping 900 students away from school all part of the drill

David Kirkpatrick
18th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CANCELLING school for 980 students because of an emergency has become like a well ordered drill for Trinity Principal John Hilet.

>>> PHOTOS: Fireys' desperate efforts to save cathedral

The principal was out getting coffee early this morning when someone pointed to a plume of smoke in the distance and asked if that was the school on fire.

It wasn't the school, but the nearby Catholic cathedral, but because of the proximity of it to buildings on the school's campus, classes had to be called off.

Trinity is hot wired to technology and so word was sent out via SMS, Facebook and the school's website and just 50 to 60 students arrived at school and were being supervised until parents could be notified.

>>> Bishop 'last to know' about cathedral blaze

Due to floods and other emergencies, Mr Hilet said the school had a well rehearsed emergency plan to swing into action.

"Basically, the concern from emergency services was, given the age of the buildings in the vicinity, if the fire got out of hand it could spread fairly quickly," he said.

"We also couldn't have students moving past the front of the cathedral and we can't fit 980 students on one site so the decision was made to cancel classes."

Mr Hilet said the school's emergency services procedure was "very well thumbed" and the news that classes had been cancelled "travelled fast".

At this stage, he expects school to re-open for classes on Monday, but please check with the school and wait for notifications via the website and social media.

More Stories

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        Premium Content Road name change proposal to honour former mayor

        News A notice of motion has been submitted to council to rename the road going over our new bridge after one of Grafton’s trailblazers

        IN COURT: Four people facing Maclean criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: Four people facing Maclean criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean court today, September 18

        Daily Catch-up: September 18, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: September 18, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        Swimmers come out of hibernation as weather turns

        Premium Content Swimmers come out of hibernation as weather turns

        Swimming Copious number of disqualifications during GDSC Swimming Club return

        • 18th Sep 2020 10:00 AM