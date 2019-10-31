Keeping an eye on Grafton

WELCOME THE TEAM: Specsavers Grafton owner Brad Pritchard with staff (L-R) Victoria Dalton, Jordan Kroll, Darcee Osborne and Tiffany Smidt.

WELCOME THE TEAM: Specsavers Grafton owner Brad Pritchard with staff (L-R) Victoria Dalton, Jordan Kroll, Darcee Osborne and Tiffany Smidt. Kathryn Lewis

LOCALLY owned and operated, Specsavers Grafton opened at Grafton Shoppingworld on Thursday October 24.

Having recently moved to the area from Sydney, store owner Brad Pritchard and his wife Gemma are excited to meet and become part of the Clarence Valley community.

"As a local living in Yamba, it's a proud feeling to be the owner of the new Specsavers store in Grafton, caring for the community. I believe in Specsavers' vision and values - that every single person should have access to the best quality eye care,” Mr Pritchard said.

Specsavers Grafton has invested in an advanced 3D eye scan, Optical Coherence Tomography, which can detect changes in layers of the retina not normally visible to optometrists. The team is including this scan as part of every bulk-billed eye test at no extra cost.

"OCT is revolutionising early detection of treatment of eye conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, retinal detachment and diabetic retinopathy. Undiagnosed, these conditions can lead to vision loss or blindness, most of which can be prevented or treated,” he said.

Specsavers Grafton also offers a range of optical solutions to suit every customer's needs.

This includes contact lenses as well as over 1,000 styles of glasses and prescription sunglasses including renowned Australian designers Kym Ellery, Alex Perry and Collette Dinnigan. Other Specsavers designer ranges include Hugo Boss, Balmain, Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, Hackett, Converse, Jeff Banks and Country Road.

Specsavers Grafton is open seven days a week to cater to the community's needs. Visit specsavers.com.au/stores/grafton, call 02 6675 0716 or visit the team near Big W at Grafton Shoppingworld to book an eye test today.