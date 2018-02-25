PHOTOS: Records plummet at Clarence swim carnival

WATER WINNER: Jack Leeson of Ulmarra Public School on his way to another record .

SWIMMING: Super fish Jack Leeson broke records in every event he entered at the Clarence District PSSA Swimming Carnival held on Thursday, February 22.

The Ulmarra Public School student broke six records:

All-age boys 100m freestyle

12year boys 50m freestyle

Senior boys 50m breaststroke senior

Senior boys 50m backstroke

Senior boys 50m butterfly

Senior boys medley

He was also named senior boy age champion.

Coutts Crossing Public School principal Matt Hankinson said the day ran smoothly overall with a couple of standout swimmers at the carnival.

"Leeson broke the record in every race he was entered into," he said. "Andrea Thomson broke three records, and two Westlawn relay teams broke records.

Thomson, from South Grafton Public, broke records in junior backstroke, junior butterfly and junior medley and was named junior girls age champion.

The winning school on cumulated points was Westlawn Public school followed by Grafton Public and South Grafton Public.

The major placegetters from Thursday's event qualify for the Mid North Coast Zone PSSA Swimming Carnival to be held at Coffs Harbour this Monday, February 26.

The top swimmers from that event will go through to the North Coast Regional Swimming Carnival will be held at the