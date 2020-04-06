Keeping in touch with those isolated

New School Of Arts program co-ordinator is looking for people who would like a call for community connection.

THE New School Of Arts has been running a government-funded Community Visitors scheme for the past 30 years, visiting people in residential aged care homes or those on their own.

While the coronavirus pandemic has meant the visits aren’t able to continue, the program is still running, and program co-ordinator Lainie Edwards said they were looking for more people to be in contact with.

“Where possible we’re still making phone calls and contacting the regular people,” Ms Edwards said.

“Our volunteers are willing to give their time to make daily phone calls to those in the community who feel they would benefit from a friendly chat, and a connection to their community and to the larger outside world,” she said.

Ms Edwards said the current situation meant the social isolation many people feel could make people even more anxious.

“For people who are living on their own, they may not have access to technology so they may not know what is going on in the community,’ she said.

“This is a way to alleviate some of that anxiety, just a reassuring phone call.”

Ms Edwards wanted to reassure people that although the service was operating in a slightly different way, it would still be run with professionalism and she didn’t want people to feel there would be any ongoing obligation to continue.

“Anyone can request a phone call, there is no criteria associated and nothing to sign,” she said.

“The thing I love about the Clarence Valley is that we all pull together to help each other through the tough times and this is just another example of community spirit and resilience.”

If you would like to receive a daily phone call from a friendly voice, contact the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House on 6640 3800 or email lainie.edwards@nsoa.org.au to register your interest.