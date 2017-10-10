Keeping kids on country

FOR Abcare, it's all about keeping Aboriginal children on country.

The new Aboriginal Out Of Home Care organisation opening in Grafton on Wednesday is a new branch of the successful organisation of the same name from Coffs Harbour.

Governed by a Board of Aboriginal community members, the purpose and objective of Abcare is to provide quality service to Aboriginal children, young people, their families, carers and the community, that enhance cultural value and empowers the Aboriginal community.

Foster Care Support Officer Bruce Wilson, who has ties to the Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr nations, is facilitating Abcare's move from Coffs Harbour into the Clarence Valley to help ensure Aboriginal children who can no longer stay in their home can stay on country.

"We've had carers in Grafton for a number of years and we've been looking after children in the Clarence Valley for a number of years,” Mr Wilson said.

When Aboriginal children are removed by Family and Community Services (FACS), they come into the Abcare service when possible.

"We need to have Aboriginal carers to support those children,” Mr Wilson said.

When they begin the process of looking for carers for the children, Mr Wilson starts with family members so the kids can stay within their family unit, as long as it's safe, which is one of the main reasons they have decided to open an office in Grafton.

Abcare are always looking for more carers, however Mr Wilson said people need to keep in mind that caring for children isn't for everyone.

There are four types of care:

Respite care which involves regular short-term stays.

Emergency care which is the care of a child for a short period while longer term care options are considered.

Interim or restoration care which is between overnight and 12 months maximum of care.

Long-term carers for when a child cannot live with their families or needs a family to grow up in until they turn 18.

The Clarence Valley has three nations within its borders, and Mr Wilson said Abcare has been working to ensure the Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations are all involved in the process of setting up the office and are included in the decision-making process.

"We're all Aboriginal ourselves and it is Abcare's practise to have local people work in the Grafton and Coffs Harbour offices.” Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said Abcare had been working closely with the Elders in the local area to help ensure all cultural needs are met.

"Uncle Roger, who is accepted by all Bundjalung and Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl, will do the smoking ceremony at Wednesday's opening,” he said.

Abcare will be holding its official opening in Grafton on Wednesday with a free sausage sizzle and smoking ceremony with the community welcome at the opening.

If you have an interest in becoming a carer or would like to find out more, you can contact Mr Wilson on 0408747178 or 56158315 or have a chat with him at the opening.