Kehoe, McGuren secure dominant hat-trick

Allan Kehoe made it three in a row as Matt McGuren rode Hanna From Havana home in Grafton today.

BCM 66 HCP :Hanna From Havana has continued her good form with a third win in succession by nosing Captain’s Legend out of the $20,000 Something Special Wedding Benchmark 66 Handicap (2220m) yesterday.

“She had a beautiful run, a good ride,” trainer Allan Kehoe said of jockey Matt McGuren.

“That was a good effort from a three-year-old filly. I’ll see what Matty (McGuren) reckons and take her home and see what happens,” the Port Macquarie trainer said of her immediate future.

McGuren and Kehoe had teamed up on two prior occasions to take Hanna From Havanna to successive races at Grafton (1710m), Ballina (190m) and Grafton (2220m) over increasing distances, before returning for yesterday’s long-distance opener.

The young filly is showing some real promise as she also gave Matt McGuren his 39th winner of the NRRA season, 19 ahead of Coffs Harbour jockey Ray Spokes in the Northern Rivers Racing Association jockey’s premiership.

The pair will certainly be eyeing another win as the young runner looks to extend her hot winning streak on the north coast.

Kehoe will return to home soil on Friday with three chances nominated including the imposing Zioptimus, in race 2.

Borlotti debuted in brilliant fashion and against older horses in the second race of the day at Grafton.

The Coffs Harbour-trained colt, a two-year-old son of Spill The Beans, raced away with the $20,000 Holco Maiden Handicap (1106m), continuing trainer Paul Smith’s good run.

Smith, based at Coffs, moved up to eight wins this Northern Rivers Racing Association and sits 11th on the trainer’s premiership.

Borlotti, he said, “is a handy horse in the making”.

“I reckon he’ll be a nice horse,” Smith said.

“I was going to cut him (geld) and put him out.

“He’s not quite there yet either, there’s a lot of improvement there.”

Smith might have second thoughts now and keep the juvenile going after he finished off nicely yesterday’s race.