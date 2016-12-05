Keith and Roma celebrate 70 years

Family and friends of Roma and Keith Zietsch at the Crown Hotel for their 70th wedding anniversary.

IT WAS a love story that began under the Jacarandas at the folk dancing during the Jacaranda Festival.

Today, Roma and Keith Zietsch celebrate 70 years of marriage.

But there was one special face amongst the crowd with Mrs Zietsch's pen pal Teresa Mackowiak from World War II enjoying the opportunity to catch up with her long-time friend.

"She sent clothes to those who went through the war in 1946,” Ms Mackowiak, who is originally from Poland, said.

"My family lost everything and we were so happy.”

Inside the package, Mrs Zietsch left a return address.

"I wrote her a letter to thank her for the parcel and we continued talking until 1966 when I arrived with my husband Raymond to Australia from Poland and I notified Roma,” Ms Mackowiak said.

"She was surprised because she intended to send an invite to Australia.

"In 1987, Roma and Keith came from Grafton to Melbourne to meet us, it was a very nice reunion and we've regularly corresponded since.

"We also came to their 60th wedding anniversary.”

Mr and Mrs Zietsch celebrated 70 years of marriage at the Crown Hotel on Saturday with over 40 people coming from as far as Canberra and Melbourne to help them celebrate.