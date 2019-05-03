Nationals MP: One Nation is the enemy

HINKLER'S Federal Member Keith Pitt has described One Nation as the LNP's "political enemy", rejecting Nationals party leader Michael McCormack's contentious remarks the two party's policies are closely aligned.

"They're nothing like us, they're not our friends, they're our competitors," Mr Pitt said.

"I certainly don't support their policies, and I'll do my utmost to ensure they will never be in government in this country.

"To be very frank, I disagree with our leader on [his] comments this week."

Mr Pitt's comments come as betting agency Ladbrokes shortened his odds to $1.12 to hold on to the seat at the May 18 election.

He had been priced at $1.44 in March.

The bookies' hot favourite acknowledged the LNP was preferencing One Nation above the Greens and Labor but said "a lot of that is about our supporters and membership" who believe the party's biggest threat came from these parties.

Mr Pitt has also flatly rejected the prospect of former leader Barnaby Joyce returning to the leadership.

Earlier this week, Mr McCormack launched a defence of putting One Nation above the opposition.

He said the Greens go last unless a "complete nut-job" runs.

"Why be all ideological and pure and sit in opposition for three years?" Mr McCormack asked.

"I've been in opposition and I know how lonely and desolate it is when you have to march cap in hand to someone like Chris Bowen and ask for funds."

Mr McCormack admitted the government had "shot itself in the foot" at times, touching on the internal ructions plaguing both coalition parties.

He lamented the swathes of young voters casting their ballots for the first time who have never lived through a recession - they don't know how good they've got it.

Mr McCormack also had a subtle dig at Barnaby Joyce as he responded to criticism of his leadership style.

"I probably don't get as much cut-through as predecessors because I don't say silly stuff."

Comment has been sought from One Nation's Hinkler candidate Damiam Huxham.