Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Health

‘Urban legend: Keith’s touching bedside serenade

20th Oct 2018 2:50 PM

QUEENSLAND country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children's Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18.

Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful

"Keith Urban made a visit to see Marissa tonight and [serenaded] her at Mercy [Children's] Hospital. I love that her dream came true because this chick deserves it more than anyone I know," she posted.

Urban is seen singing Blue Ain't Your Color to the girl as she lies in bed. Several photos show Urban posing with English.

editors picks good deed health keith uburn serenade

Top Stories

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    NSW warned to brace for severe storms

    Weather BATTEN down the hatches. Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon, with heavy rainfall likely to interrupt several major events.

    Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    premium_icon Homicide squad works with strikeforce on fatal shooting

    News How the deceased gunshot victim came to be in tray of a crashed ute?

    BISHOP: Get the children out

    premium_icon BISHOP: Get the children out

    Politics Head of church cites heightened mental health risk for children

    Men linked to alleged child stealing ring bailed

    premium_icon Men linked to alleged child stealing ring bailed

    Crime The alleged ring was busted in Grafton

    Local Partners