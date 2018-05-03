Kelly on a whirlwind tour of Japan

SLICK MOVES: Maclean's Charlie Kelly (right) in action during last year's Under 13 national football championships where he captained Northern NSW Football.

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats junior football star Charlie Kelly is tackling the biggest challenge of his short career this week halfway across the globe.

Kelly was selected to represent New South Wales in the 10th annual Tokyo U-14 International Youth Football Tournament this week.

The tournament pits the New South Wales side up against teams from across the globe including the Boca Juniors from Argentina, Cairo, Palmeiras in Brazil as well as several strong European junior outfits.

Kelly earned his place in the team through the Telstra Identification Camp which was held at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility back in January. Kelly was one of 16 players selected for the squad from almost 50 that attended the four-day training camp.

Northern NSW Football technical director Michael Browne said the tournament provided a great opportunity for our upcoming talented players to experience different styles of football.

"As these players continue their football careers, it will greatly benefit them to have travelled overseas and to have experienced playing against teams from different parts of the world,” Browne said.

"Here in Australia, at this age level, every team plays the same way so to be able to come up against different systems and playing styles will be of great benefit to them.”

NSW kicked off the tournament with successive losses to FC Tokyo (1-0) and Jakarta (2-0) on Wednesday.