Kelly sets sights on national championship

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats gun youngster Charlie Kelly will be front and centre this week as more than 600 of the best footballers from across the country descend on Coffs Harbour for the FFA National Youth Championships.

Kelly will be representing the North Coast Football region as he steps out for the Northern NSW Under-14s.

The week-long event comes only days after Kelly spearheaded the NCF U14 side to a win in the NSW North NPL final against Edgeworth Eagles at the weekend.

Kelly will be one of seven NCF players to pull on the Northern NSW jersey in either the U13 or U14 age group this week.

NCF technical director Gary Phillips said the boys deserved selection based purely on talent but he says they're great young men as well.

"Overall they're fantastic. They always come up and shake your hand, g'day, good night, hello how are you, thank you. All of the niceties involved in being a quality young human being,” Phillips said.

"There's not a bad kid among them which is great because we're out there, we're on display all of the time in Newcastle or wherever and we never leave a mess, they never swear or carry on.”

The National Youth Championships will feature 36 teams from across the country and Phillips said playing in such a tournament offered many opportunities.

"They're maybe a chance of being picked up by the Jets, you never know who's there watching, potentially maybe another A-League club,” he said.

Kelly's selection comes after a massive year, including travelling to Japan to play in the Junior World Cup.