Kelly stars for Northern NSW at national championships

Maclean Bobcats junior Charlie Kelly (left) fights to maintain possession for Northern NSW against Perth Glory academy squad at the FFA National Youth Championships. Quentin Conners/NNSW Football

FOOTBALL: While his Northern NSW side struggled for consistency at the FFA National Championships last week, Townsend footballer Charlie Kelly has been heralded as one of the region's brightest stars.

Kelly captained the Northern NSW under-14s side, which finished the championships with two wins across their seven matches.

But it could have easily been a different story for the side with several decisions coming down to last-minute efforts.

Northern NSW Football technical director Michael Browne, who worked closely with the under-14S side, said it was a tough week for the side but their character had stood out tenfold.

"The side had a disappointing end to the week with a scrappy 1-0 defeat to Victoria Country,” Browne said.

"Neither side created many chances, however, Victoria managed to break the deadlock midway through the first half.

"Although they had some difficult games during the week, the boys showed an excellent mentality and perhaps (the loss) was the culmination of a long week.

"There were some pleasing performances however by several players.”

Kelly was top of Browne's list after the captain had shown a maturity beyond his years to lead the side, as well as finding the back of the net on four occasions.

Two of his goals came within five minutes of each other in Northern NSW's best performance of the week in a 3-2 win against Queensland Country.

Northern NSW finished at the bottom of their pool, with Perth Glory taking out the Two-Star Academy National Championships and Football NSW Blue taking out the Member Federation title.