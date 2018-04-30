Kelp on the menu at Feast in the Field

Winner of the NSW Delicious Magazine from the Sea Produce Awards, Clarence Coast kelp forager Cody Possum.

KOMBU Cody has joined the team preparing the delicious feast that will celebrate food from the Clarence Valley.

The region's signature event, Feast in the Field, will feature local and wild, land and sea and the best native food from the Clarence.

Kombu Cody, or Cody Possum, is a local edible kelp company, which has just been named winner of the NSW Delicious Magazine 'From the Sea' Produce Awards.

Feast in the Field coordinator Mike Smith said they were exited to have him on board.

"His produce at our event this year as he supplies some of the best restaurants on the NSW North Coast and Sydney," he said.

The Organic Matters Foundation based at Solum Farm is hosting the event with the return of celebrity chef Clayton Donovan who will be collaborating with local chefs from Leche Cafe, The French Pantree, Harwood Hotel Restaurant, Latitude 26 and Heart and Soul Cafes.

Mr Smtih said planning for the ticketed event was on schedule with only 45 tickets left to be sold so it is looking like it will be a sell out event.

"Our event offers a fresh perspective on local food with a wild caught theme and included in this years ticket price is an 8 course degustation with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, wine tasting with Damian Shaw from Philip Shaw Wines, beer tasting with Coopers Head Brew Master and all beverages including coffee, locally sourced cordials, beer, wine and cider," he said.

"This year our menu will include wild raised Yamba Bay Oysters, Lawrence free range pastured pork, Pillar Valley lamb, Clarence River wild caught fish and prawns all of which will be flavoured or decorated with native spices, flowers, botanicals and sun dried roasted brown kelp mixed with macadamia's sourced from the Clarence Coast".

A bus will pick up ticket holders from Grafton, Yamba and Maclean and remaining tickets can be purchased at www.stickytickets.com.au