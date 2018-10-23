Kempshall guides Iluka to comfortable win

ON FIRE: Iluka's Corey Kempshall starred with bat and ball in the side's opening round win.

ON FIRE: Iluka's Corey Kempshall starred with bat and ball in the side's opening round win. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Iluka has kicked off the 2018/19 first grade season with a dominant performance to take full points from their clash against Lawrence.

It was an all-round performance from seamer Corey Kempshall that led Iluka to victory, with Kempshall snaring three wickets before remaining unbeaten with the bat.

After his opening seamers Jason Allen (1 for 17 off 4) and Zac Newton (1 for 14 off 4) had managed to stop Lawrence from getting off to a good start with the bat, Kempshall took full advantage as the visitors aimed to up the ante in the middle overs.

He beat the defences of both Lawrence captain Luke Moloney (0) and Jarrod Ensbey (8) and had Alex Robison (14) caught out by Gary Ryan

Lawrence was supported by new recruits Lachlan Johnson (29) and Matisse Theiring (27) as it scraped to a total of 93.

Despite losing openers Gary Ryan and captain Brendan James cheaply, Iluka was barely troubled as it reached the total in the 21st over.

Kempshall (34*) was the star with the bat alongside Josh Lane who also finished unbeaten on 34.

"He was on fire with the bat,” James said. "What got him going was a free hit, he just launched it straight back over the bowler's head out of the park and then went on to get 20 off the over.”

James said it was hard for batsmen to judge the pitch at Ken Leeson Oval with most deliveries keeping low.

"It was a bit of a see-sawing wicket,” he said. ”Most would keep low, but then you would just get a random one popping off the surface.

"I think there was a little bit of moisture left over from the week.”

ILUKA V LAWRENCE

At Iluka Oval

Toss: Lawrence

Umpires: Dave Whitby

Lawrence 1st Innings

T Gerrard lbw b NEWTON5

M Thiering c James b Allen27

L Ensbey lbw b K Richards5

a robison c RYAN b Kempshall12

L Moloney b Kempshall0

LD Johnson b BARTLETT29

J Ensbey b Kempshall8

R Howard c James b WEBSTER3

N Anderson c Kempshall b WEBSTER1

M Niemiec not out0

B Davis b BARTLETT0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 1, nb 2)3

ALL-OUT for93

Overs: 31

Bowling: J Allen 4-1-17-1, Z NEWTON 4-0-14-1 (1nb), K Richards 3-0-15-1 (1w), C Kempshall 8-1-18-3, J WEBSTER 7-0-16-2 (1nb), D BARTLETT 6.4-3-13-2

Iluka 1st Innings

B James b Davis6

G RYAN c Moloney b Davis5

B Richards c Moloney b J Ensbey4

J Lane not out34

C Kempshall not out34

Extras (b 8, lb 1, w 2, nb 2)13

THREE wickets for96

Overs: 21

Bowling: B Davis 6-1-14-2 (2w), J Ensbey 4-0-16-1, N Anderson 3-0-30-0 (1nb), LD Johnson 2-0-11-0 (1nb), L Moloney 1.4-0-11-0, M Niemiec 5-2-5-0