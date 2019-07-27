Kempshall's find success on track in Townsville

GREYHOUNDS: Grafton trainers Warren and Sonia Kempshall have had a strong month of racing in July and the pair took to the Townsville Greyhound Racing Club to enter two races on Friday night.

Race 5 saw Pirate's Cut taking on some quality opposition but the runner took the win with 21.69 seconds in the Binks and Marlene Walker 4/5 Grade F 380m.

Next up it was Modified Trunk's turn and a rapid run of 28.82 seconds was almost enough for victory but Brett Hazlegrove's Quara's Flick edged the dog on the line.

The Kempshall's have had success with runners in north Queensland before but Friday's meeting was one of their best efforts outside of New South Wales as they continue to rise in the industry.